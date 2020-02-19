Geoff Makhubo: Joburg on brink of collapse because of Herman Mashaba

Mamabolo refuses to apologise to Malema family over physical abuse claims
Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo held a briefing on issues including service delivery, emergency management services and operational concerns.
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo on Wednesday said the city was on the brink of financial collapse
The mayor held a briefing on issues including service delivery, emergency management services and operational concerns.
He said populist policies and decision making by the former Mayor Herman Mashaba rendered the city dysfunctional.
“We are in trouble financially as a city as a direct result of irresponsible management of the city in the last three years, including diversion of resources to meet these ends.”
