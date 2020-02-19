Female train driver fears for her life after being stoned by angry commuters

Nonhlanhla Dlamini (38) was on route from Durban to KwaDukuza when passengers wanted her to stop between stations on Tuesday morning, but she refused as it was not allowed.

JOHANNESBURG – A female Metrorail train driver from KwaZulu-Natal who is recovering from a head injury after she was stoned by angry commuters has told union officials she now feared for her life.

When she eventually stopped, commuters were furious and surrounded her cabin before they stoned her.

Dlamini was hit by a rock on the head and had to hide in her cabin for more than an hour before help arrived.

The United National Transport Union (Untu)’s deputy general secretary Sonja Carstens said the mother of three feared whether she would even arrive home safe after her shift.

“That’s just totally unacceptable irrespective of whether it’s a male or female train driver. Prasa should be able to react when there are situations like this. We have a rapid rail response unit which is supposed to ensure safety on the railway lines but they are not doing their job,” she said.