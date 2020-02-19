Father of murdered Clodine Nuy says he doesn't know her alleged killer
Booi Jansen and his wife faced their daughter's alleged killer, Russel Ayford, in court where the matter was postponed until next week.
CAPE TOWN - The father of a murdered librarian says they don't know her alleged killer.
Russel Ayford (24) appeared in the Great Brak River magistrates court on Tuesday.
He's charged with killing 22-year-old Clodine Nuys in Jonkersberg last week.
Booi Jansen said that his eldest daughter worked at the local library in Jonkersberg for the past two years, a job he said she enjoyed.
"She loved her job but no one could have predicted that this would have happened to her."
She would walk to and from work but last Tuesday she never returned home causing her family to become worried.
They went to the police when they couldn't find her and Jansen said that his worst fears were realised when his daughter's body was found behind a creche with her hands and feet bound.
Yesterday, Jansen and his wife faced their daughter's alleged killer, Russel Ayford, in court where the matter was postponed until next week.
More in Local
-
Mantoa Malema will sue Boy Mamabolo for R1m if he doesn't retract abuse claims
-
Lesufi to release report into Enock Mpianzi's death on Thursday
-
Unemployment, climate change adding to SA's economic risks, says IRM
-
Sibanye-Stillwater posts headline loss
-
DUT student leaders vow to resume protests over accommodation, NSFAS allowances
-
Politicians slammed for using GBV to score political points in Sona debate
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.