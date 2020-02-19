Father of murdered Clodine Nuy says he doesn't know her alleged killer

Booi Jansen and his wife faced their daughter's alleged killer, Russel Ayford, in court where the matter was postponed until next week.

CAPE TOWN - The father of a murdered librarian says they don't know her alleged killer.

Russel Ayford (24) appeared in the Great Brak River magistrates court on Tuesday.

He's charged with killing 22-year-old Clodine Nuys in Jonkersberg last week.

Booi Jansen said that his eldest daughter worked at the local library in Jonkersberg for the past two years, a job he said she enjoyed.

"She loved her job but no one could have predicted that this would have happened to her."

She would walk to and from work but last Tuesday she never returned home causing her family to become worried.

They went to the police when they couldn't find her and Jansen said that his worst fears were realised when his daughter's body was found behind a creche with her hands and feet bound.

Yesterday, Jansen and his wife faced their daughter's alleged killer, Russel Ayford, in court where the matter was postponed until next week.