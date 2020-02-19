View all in Latest
Eskom warns power cuts could return after losing generating units

The power utility said it had lost additional generation units as a result of unplanned breakdowns.

Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom warned on Tuesday of the possibility of load shedding for Wednesday.

The power utility said it had lost additional generation units as a result of unplanned breakdowns.

While the parastatal had not implemented rolling blackouts since Sunday evening, it said any change in system performance could result in it turning off power.

Eskom called on customers to reduce demand on the grid.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: “We notify our customers that should anything change, we might need to implement load shedding at very short notice. However, at this point, we don’t expect that we will have to implement load shedding.”

