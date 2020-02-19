Eskom warns power cuts could return after losing generating units

The power utility said it had lost additional generation units as a result of unplanned breakdowns.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom warned on Tuesday of the possibility of load shedding for Wednesday.

While the parastatal had not implemented rolling blackouts since Sunday evening, it said any change in system performance could result in it turning off power.

Eskom called on customers to reduce demand on the grid.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: “We notify our customers that should anything change, we might need to implement load shedding at very short notice. However, at this point, we don’t expect that we will have to implement load shedding.”