Eskom warns power cuts could return after losing generating units
The power utility said it had lost additional generation units as a result of unplanned breakdowns.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom warned on Tuesday of the possibility of load shedding for Wednesday.
The power utility said it had lost additional generation units as a result of unplanned breakdowns.
While the parastatal had not implemented rolling blackouts since Sunday evening, it said any change in system performance could result in it turning off power.
Eskom called on customers to reduce demand on the grid.
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: “We notify our customers that should anything change, we might need to implement load shedding at very short notice. However, at this point, we don’t expect that we will have to implement load shedding.”
More in Business
-
SBV appeals to public to help track down guard who stole R4m from depot
-
Rand ticks lower as Moody's stokes downgrade fears
-
Vodacom ‘co-operating’ with Lesotho Communications Authority over penalty
-
Myeni 'responsible' for failed R1.5 billion deal with Emirates
-
Please be patient, it will take time to fix Eskom - De Ruyter
-
Kganyago: Impact of coronavirus on SA economy hard to predict
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.