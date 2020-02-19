Eskom suspends Butterworth operations after employees threatened

The power utility said that employees had been threatened for choosing not to take part in a protest and shutdown of the town.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom has suspended operations in Butterworth indefinitely.

The power utility said that employees had been threatened for choosing not to take part in a protest and shutdown of the town.

Eskom said that it had taken the decision to suspend services for the safety of its workers.

The reason for the protest was unknown at this stage.