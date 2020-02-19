Eskom suspends Butterworth operations after employees threatened

New Nedlac director to focus on strengthening social partner relationships
CAPE TOWN - Eskom has suspended operations in Butterworth indefinitely.
The power utility said that employees had been threatened for choosing not to take part in a protest and shutdown of the town.
Eskom said that it had taken the decision to suspend services for the safety of its workers.
The reason for the protest was unknown at this stage.
#ESKOMEASTERNCAPE#MEDIASTATEMENT— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 18, 2020
Eskom suspends operations in Butterworth after employees receive threats pic.twitter.com/50POlvSw9F
