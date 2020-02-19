Eskom board accused of dereliction of duty after failing to appear before Scopa

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and other executives honoured Tuesday’s meeting to give an update following last year's oversight visit by MPs.

CAPE TOWN - The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) wants the Eskom board to explain why it failed to appear before the committee.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and other executives honoured Tuesday’s meeting to give an update following last year's oversight visit by Members of Parliament (MPs). But board chairperson Malegapuru Makgoba and members of the board failed to appear.

Members of the committee said they were concerned with the reckless, irresponsible and careless manner in which the board elected not to appear before it.

The committee said there was no apology and no explanation.

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the board was in dereliction of duty by failing to appear before Parliament.

“Quite frankly, I think it is a dereliction of duty and responsibility on the part of the board. It’s common cause that if you are to appear before the committee, the accounting authority should be here… the board has no excuse not to be here,” Hlengwa said.

The board members, as accounting officers, were expected to lead the delegation as Eskom gave an update on its operations. Eskom told the committee load shedding would continue for the next 18 months.

Executives also updated the committee on the Medupi and Kusile power plants, saying these were almost completely synchronised with the grid and were nearing completion.

Scopa requested Eskom to submit detailed responses to the recommendations, including the status of the vetting of employees and financials by next week Wednesday.