DUT student leaders vow to resume protests over accommodation, NSFAS allowances

DURBAN - Student leaders at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) said they would resume their protests on Wednesday morning.

They claimed the university failed to ensure adequate accommodation for all deserving students and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) allowances were delayed, leading to many going hungry.

However, DUT said its disbursed allowances to almost 20,000 students and was attending to issues raised by the Student Representative Council (SRC).

Campus secretary of the EFF Student Command - which governs the DUT SRC - Sandiso Buthelezi said the university poorly communicated the cause of delayed student NSFAS allowances along with the allocation of students to residences.

However, the university disputed this.

“The university is working exceptionally close with the SRC in trying to find the solutions. The reality though is that, for example with student accommodation, the need for beds I always going to be greater than the number of beds that the university has. This is not unique to DUT,” said DUT spokesperson Alan Khan.

Khan said instead of protesting students should approach the university for assistance.

“If there are students who still have not received their allowances and who qualify for allowances, they need to approach the university so that an investigation can be launched as to why they’re not receiving their allowances,” Khan said.

He said despite the disruptions the university would ensure that the academic programme proceeds.