DUT student leaders vow to resume protests over accommodation, NSFAS allowances
They claimed the university failed to ensure adequate accommodation for all deserving students and NSFAS allowances were delayed, leading to many going hungry.
DURBAN - Student leaders at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) said they would resume their protests on Wednesday morning.
They claimed the university failed to ensure adequate accommodation for all deserving students and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) allowances were delayed, leading to many going hungry.
However, DUT said its disbursed allowances to almost 20,000 students and was attending to issues raised by the Student Representative Council (SRC).
Campus secretary of the EFF Student Command - which governs the DUT SRC - Sandiso Buthelezi said the university poorly communicated the cause of delayed student NSFAS allowances along with the allocation of students to residences.
However, the university disputed this.
“The university is working exceptionally close with the SRC in trying to find the solutions. The reality though is that, for example with student accommodation, the need for beds I always going to be greater than the number of beds that the university has. This is not unique to DUT,” said DUT spokesperson Alan Khan.
Khan said instead of protesting students should approach the university for assistance.
“If there are students who still have not received their allowances and who qualify for allowances, they need to approach the university so that an investigation can be launched as to why they’re not receiving their allowances,” Khan said.
He said despite the disruptions the university would ensure that the academic programme proceeds.
More in Local
-
Sibanye-Stillwater posts headline loss
-
Politicians slammed for using GBV to score political points in Sona debate
-
New Nedlac director to focus on strengthening social partner relationships
-
Eskom suspends Butterworth operations after employees threatened
-
ANC, EFF MPs flay De Klerk over apartheid comments
-
Sona debate: DA's Steenhuisen accuses Ramaphosa of choosing party before country
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.