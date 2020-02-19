View all in Latest
Duo arrested after busted with dagga worth R1.5m in NC

Upington police, in the Northern Cape, followed up on information about drug trafficking on the N1.

The Upington SAPS Crime Prevention and Crime Intelligence units followed up on information about drug trafficking on the N1 Road close to Upington. Picture: SAPoliceService/Facebook
The Upington SAPS Crime Prevention and Crime Intelligence units followed up on information about drug trafficking on the N1 Road close to Upington. Picture: SAPoliceService/Facebook
13 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Two men have been arrested after police found dagga worth an estimated street value of R1.5 million in their vehicle on Wednesday in Upington, in the Northern Cape.

Upington police followed up on information about drug trafficking on the N1.

The vehicle was travelling from Lesotho to Upington when police signalled the driver to pull over.

The car stopped near the Leerkrans area and both occupants made a run for it.

The police's Sergio Kock said the duo didn't make it far before officers caught up with them.

“The vehicle was searched and police found 200 kilograms of dagga worth an estimated value of R1.5 million. We also confiscated the vehicle.”

