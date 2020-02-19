Dlamini Zuma: Apartheid was a crime against humanity

Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma was speaking during the resumption of the State of the Nation Address debate in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma on Wednesday said apartheid was a crime against humanity and its legacy was still evident mostly in the local sphere of government.

Dlamini Zuma was speaking during the resumption of the State of the Nation Address debate in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

This conversation came after an interview with the SABC in which De Klerk apologised for apartheid but said he did not believe it could be labelled as a crime against humanity.

She said those who live in rural areas bore the brunt of this apartheid legacy while adding to the ongoing debate that apartheid was indeed a crime against humanity.

During the first Sona debate on Tuesday, members of Parliament joined hands in condemning De Klerk for his comments on apartheid.

The matter also dominated last week's State of the Nation Address, where members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) disrupted proceedings calling for him to leave.

Political foes in the EFF and the African National Congress (ANC) had one thing in common during the first Sona debate: they took time to criticise De Klerk for his apartheid remarks when they took to the podium.

ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude expressed the ANC's disappointment in De Klerk.

"Mr FW de Klerk was unfortunate, insensitive and reckless. As the former head of state during the apartheid era, he should have known that the United Nations declared apartheid a crime against humanity."

The EFF also added its voice with leader Julius Malema saying that De Klerk did not deserve the perks afforded to former leaders.

"I don't understand why we continue to give De Klerk the benefits as a former deputy president or even the president because those benefits are given to former presidents to go around and spread a positive message, to be nation builders."

Additional reporting by Babalo Ndenze.