CT foreign nationals set to be moved from CBD for verification process
On Tuesday, some refugees packed up and were ready to leave but the operation was suspended.
CAPE TOWN - Foreign nationals living at the Methodist Church in the CBD will on Wednesday be transported to a venue where Home Affairs will verify their identities and nationalities.
On Monday, the Western Cape High Court granted an interim order that allowed the City of Cape Town to enforce public space by-laws.
#CTrefugees Foreigners living at a church in Cape Town's CBD are packing their bags.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 18, 2020
This after the court yesterday granted the municipality an interim order which allows it to enforce public space by-laws. KP pic.twitter.com/kFaZfOAAjD
But the court also instructed the city to provide transport and a venue where Home Affairs can verify and document the foreigners living outside the church.
Yesterday, a group of foreign nationals with their children packed their bags and stood next to the minibus taxis on Greenmarket Square in the hope of being assisted.
Part of the square has been now cleared but some refugees living in makeshift tents on the sidewalks are still slowly packing up their belongings.
Mayco member JP Smith said that they arranged transport for the foreign nationals to Salt River Hall but it was delayed because the Sheriff of the Court had yet to translate the court order into several languages.
"We were ready, the refugees were ready, the venue was ready but the sherif cancelled the operation as they were still busy translating the order into French, Lingala and the other languages."
Smith said that all the relevant role players should be ready this morning at around 8am.
The court gave the city a period of seven days to do the operation with Home Affairs.
