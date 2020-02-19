ANC yet to act against MPs who use GBV for political gain
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo claimed EFF leader Julius Malema abuses his wife while the red beret leader accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of assaulting his late former wife.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is on Wednesday mulling over what steps to take against members of Parliament from the party who use allegations of gender-based violence for political gain.
The ANC and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) clashed during Tuesday’s debate on the State of the Nation Address.
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo claimed EFF leader Julius Malema abuses his wife while the red beret leader accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of assaulting his late former wife.
The ANC’s Pule Mabe said the ANC viewed the matter in a serious light.
“We need to assure society that we are serious about gender-based violence. We cannot allow gender-based violence to be trivialised in that manner. We expect all members of Parliament, the men and women deployed out there, to be responsible.”
At the same time, lawyers representing Malema's wife, Mantoa, have now sent Mamabolo a letter demanding he retracts his accusations of domestic abuse.
She said the claims were abusive to her and her children.
Earlier anti-gender-based violence groups called on the two parties to provide evidence to back up these accusations.
Timeline
-
Tshwane council special meeting postponed indefinitely after ANC, EFF boycott it
-
Mantoa Malema will sue Boy Mamabolo for R1m if he doesn't retract abuse claims
-
Politicians slammed for using GBV to score political points in Sona debate
-
Sona debate descends into chaos over Malema, Ramaphosa abuse claims
More in Politics
-
WATCH LIVE: Sona debate continues
-
Standard procedure for all employees of SOEs to be vetted, Zondo Inquiry told
-
Tshwane council special meeting postponed indefinitely after ANC, EFF boycott it
-
BRP putting together plan to avoid SAA liquidation, Gordhan tells Scopa
-
State capture inquiry resumes with testimony from SSA evaluator
-
Mantoa Malema will sue Boy Mamabolo for R1m if he doesn't retract abuse claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.