ANC, EFF MPs flay De Klerk over apartheid comments
They slammed former deputy President FW de Klerk during Tuesday's Sona debate for saying during a recent interview that he didn't believe apartheid was a crime against humanity.
CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament have joined hands in condemning former deputy President FW de Klerk for his comments on apartheid.
They slammed De Klerk during Tuesday's Sona debate for saying during a recent interview that he didn't believe apartheid was a crime against humanity.
The matter also dominated last week's State of the Nation Address, where members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) disrupted proceedings calling for him to leave.
Political foes in the EFF and the African National Congress (ANC) had one thing in common during yesterday's Sona debate.
Both parties took time to criticise FW de Klerk for his apartheid remarks when they took to the podium.
ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude expressed the ANC's disappointment in De Klerk.
"Mr FW de Klerk was unfortunate, insensitive and reckless. As the former head of state during the apartheid era, he should have known that the United Nations declared apartheid a crime against humanity."
The EFF also added its, voice with leader Julius Malema saying that De Klerk did not deserve the perks afforded to former leaders.
"I don't understand why we continue to give De Klerk the benefits as a former deputy president or even the president because those benefits are given to former presidents to go around and spread a positive message, to be nation builders..."
