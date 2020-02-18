'Wits has always been more than a job': Adam Habib bows out as VC
Adam Habib has seen some quite eventful periods during his term, most notably, the Fees Must Fall protests which were sparked back in 2015.
JOHANNESBURG - After almost eight years as vice-chancellor at Wits University, Adam Habib is bowing out.
Habib announced his resignation on Monday, adding that he's leaving Wits to take up a new post as Director at the London-based School of Oriental and African Studies in 2021.
"...Wits has always been more than a job. It's been a political passion. I've always said that building a world-class institution that is transformed is important for the future of this country, Habib said in a video message.
"So after seven years, I've to say that it's now time for me to move on.
Habib assumes his new position on 1 January 2021.
Watch the full video below.
