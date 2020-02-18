We'll work hard to preserve Joseph Shabalala's legacy - Zikalala

Sihle Zikalala said the late Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder was a true ambassador of the province who distinguished himself as one of the greatest musicians of his lifetime.

LADYSMITH - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala on Tuesday paid a glowing tribute to the late Joseph Shabalala.

Zikalala said the late Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder was a true ambassador of the province, who distinguished himself as one of the greatest musicians of his lifetime.

Shabalala passed away a week ago after a long illness.

The premier said the province would work hard to preserve Shabalala's legacy.

"He led in the arts industry, especially through isicathamiya, sending a message of hope, sending an inspiration to the people not to lose hope at any time or under any difficulty."

The provincial government has plans to build an isicathamiya academy in Shabalala's honour.