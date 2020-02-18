UWC accommodation crisis sees students sleeping in SRC offices
UWC's management hopes to place all qualifying students in residence by the end of the week.
CAPE TOWN - As the University of the Western Cape (UWC) scrambled to find more beds to resolve its accommodation crisis, several students have been left stranded.
Earlier this month, the opening of UWC was met with protests calling for issues like accommodation and historic debt to be addressed.
Classes have since resumed but it is clear that some issues have been left unresolved.
A second-year student, who wanted to remain anonymous, has been staying in the SRC offices since the start of the month.
"To this day we haven't that email that they said we'd get to place us in accommodation. Since the 1 February, I've been sleeping in the SRC offices - it's uncomfortable, there's a lot of people close together... It's a thing of you sleep anywhere."
UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder: "The SRC has communicated to the university executive that there are students who are not placed yet and staying in the SRC offices. We're constantly looking at additional accommodation. It's a very careful process and that's why it takes a little longer."
He said that management hoped to place all qualifying students in residence by the end of the week.
