UKZN says closer to reaching its 2020 student intake despite protests

In a statement, the university said it successfully resumed classes on Monday with minor disruptions that were dealt with.

Picture: @UKZN/Twitter.
Picture: @UKZN/Twitter.
43 minutes ago

DURBAN - The University of Kwazulu-Natal (UKZN) said despite ongoing protests it was getting close to reaching its planned student intake for the 2020 academic year.

In a statement, the university said it successfully resumed classes on Monday with minor disruptions that were dealt with.

However, the Student Representative Council (SRC) denied this, accusing the university of trying to create a progressive image that failed to take the grievances of staff members and students into account.

UKZN SRC president Sifiso Simelane said a decision by university management to resume the academic programme before reaching agreements with aggrieved staff members and students was irresponsible.

“The issue here at UKZN is going to be resolved and there are no classes that are going to proceed. We are going to fight and no student must be financially excluded,” Simelane said.

Simelane said the varsity should adhere to Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande’s statement that all students should be allowed to register without paying any upfront fees.

He said they had lost hope that the minister would assist them as he met exclusively with university management over a week ago and nothing changed.

The students planned to take their grievances to a university council meeting next Monday.

