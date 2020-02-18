'There are feelings white people refuse to acknowledge apartheid's true horrors'

702's Nickolaus Bauer and author Max du Preez had a discussion after recent events around former apartheid President FW de Klerk's denial that apartheid was a crime against humanity, as declared by the United Nations.

JOHANNESBURG - Why do some white South Africans think that apartheid was not a crime against humanity, asked 702's Nickolaus Bauer.

Bauer, in for Eusebius McKaiser on the Eusebius McKaiser Show, facilitated a conversation with journalist and author Max du Preez.

The conversation came up in light of recent events around former apartheid President FW de Klerk's denial that apartheid was a crime against humanity, as declared by the United Nations.

De Klerk has since withdrawn the statement and apologised.

"There are feelings that white people refuse to acknowledge the true horrors of apartheid and have never really apologised," Bauer said.

"It's partly denial and being defensive. It is also a consequence of how we have lived since 1990 and 1994, we just replaced the faces from white to black, but the rest didn't change.

"The whole incident with de Klerk, on the one hand, is depressing and on the other hand, could be a moment where South Africans can find a way to talk about it."

Listen to the audio below for more.