San Souci slap teacher questions why charges reinstated by NPA

The Sans Souci Girls' High School teacher was in the dock early last year on an assault charge.

A sign outside Sans Souci Girls High School. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
A sign outside Sans Souci Girls High School. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
12 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The lawyer representing a teacher who slapped a pupil last year is confused as to why charges which were previously withdrawn have been reinstated.

The Sans Souci Girls' High School teacher was in the dock early last year on an assault charge.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) then dropped that charge.

Grade nine teacher Clarissa Venter was subjected to an internal disciplinary hearing and has since returned to work.

Venter's lawyer William Booth is consulting with the NPA to understand why the case is being reopened.

"I find it extremely surprising that a decision has been made to reinstitute the case. I'm trying to get to the bottom of that and find out on what basis that has happened and then pending on what I find out I will then consult with Venter."

She's expected to appear in court next month.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

