Representative for CT foreign nationals not suprised by court order
The court has ordered foreigners living outside the church off Greenmarket Square to refrain from making fires and urinating on pavements, as well as to stop intimidating and threatening city officials around the church.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that it would not yet 'remove' foreign nationals living around a Methodist chapel in the CBD.
This after the Western Cape High Court on Monday granted an interim order which allows the municipality to enforce by-laws.
However, the order wants the city to first find a venue where Home Affairs can conduct verification and other administrative processes.
The city has seven days to arrange transport and a venue so that Home Affairs can screen foreign nationals living at the church.
Mayco member JP Smith said that following the verification process, the city would start enforcing by-laws.
"We're given the opportunity to go there with the Department of Home Affairs and thereafter the city is entitled to enforce our by-laws.
JP Balous, who represented the refugees in court, said that they expected this outcome.
"We knew very well that there was not going to be anything in favour of the refugees."
Another representative, Papy Sukami, said that the action was inhumane because people had nowhere to go.
"The refugees are asking for any type of accommodation, even if it's a tent but they are outside and he [the judge] didn't say anything about that."
The court said that the order must be distributed, put up on lampposts and read out through a loud hailer.
