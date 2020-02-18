Ramaphosa calls for extraordinary action to jump-start SA economy

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
Go

Ramaphosa calls for extraordinary action to jump-start SA economy

The president said extraordinary action was needed to deal with the country’s economic problems.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the occasion of the presentation of credentials by Heads of Mission accredited to SA in Pretoria on 28 January 2020. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the occasion of the presentation of credentials by Heads of Mission accredited to SA in Pretoria on 28 January 2020. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - At a meeting with the heads of various financial institutions, the President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday called for extraordinary action to jump-start the economy.

Topping the agenda was the burning issue of unemployment. The meeting was held at Tuynhuys.

Ramaphosa said extraordinary action was needed to deal with the country’s economic problems.

He believes that infrastructure plays a formative role in a country’s economic welfare. But, for this to be realised more public investment was needed. The problem is that it’s on the decline. Currently, it makes up just over 10% of total spending.

Added to this was what Ramaphosa called the “hemorrhaging” of critical skills which he said was aggravating the bleak state of public infrastructure.

The president emphasised that development banks and finance institutions, as well as the private sector all, had a critical role in financing investment.

Ramaphosa also bemoaned how the fiscal space was further constrained by the vast contributions given to rescue state-owned enterprises such as Eskom and South African Airways.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA