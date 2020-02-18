Power grid still vulnerable but no load shedding expected, says Eskom

Gauteng Education MEC Lesufi emotionally drained by pupil deaths in province
In its last update, Eskom said additional units had successfully returned to service and emergency reserves had reached adequate levels.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Monday it was not planning to implement load shedding on Tuesday. But, the power utility said the grid remained vulnerable and any change in system performance could result in it switching off power.
#POWERALERT 2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 17, 2020
Date: 17 February 2020
No loadshedding expected tomorrow pic.twitter.com/qUIH5Zx8f6
