Power grid still vulnerable but no load shedding expected, says Eskom

In its last update, Eskom said additional units had successfully returned to service and emergency reserves had reached adequate levels.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Monday it was not planning to implement load shedding on Tuesday. But, the power utility said the grid remained vulnerable and any change in system performance could result in it switching off power.

In its last update, Eskom said additional units had successfully returned to service and emergency reserves had reached adequate levels.