Police hunt suspect who walked off with R4m in trolley from SBV depot
Bathobile Mlangeni (29) is on the run after allegedly stealing the money from an SBV depot at Mall of Africa more than seven months ago.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are searching for a woman who allegedly walked out of a cash depot in Midrand with R4 million in a trolley.
Bathobile Mlangeni (29) is on the run after allegedly stealing the money from an SBV depot at the Mall of Africa more than seven months ago.
Mlangeni, who worked at one of the biggest cash-in-transit companies in the country, was reportedly seen on CCTV footage cutting open a money bag with a pair of scissors and then transferring wads of cash into a trolley.
Then she apparently walked out of SBV's basement cash depot at the mall and hasn't been seen since.
While the matter was under investigation for some time now, authorities only recently obtained a warrant of arrest. They were keeping tabs on her family to check whether their lifestyles had changed, but there was nothing untoward.
It appeared Mlangeni knew exactly how to bypass being searched and simply left the mall with the R4 million in cash.
While it may have appeared to be a brazen way of stealing money, it was apparently not the only case reported in the country, with at least 35 other similar incidents in just the past year.
