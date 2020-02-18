Police hunt suspect who walked off with R4m in trolley from SBV depot

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
Go

Police hunt suspect who walked off with R4m in trolley from SBV depot

Bathobile Mlangeni (29) is on the run after allegedly stealing the money from an SBV depot at Mall of Africa more than seven months ago.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are searching for a woman who allegedly walked out of a cash depot in Midrand with R4 million in a trolley.

Bathobile Mlangeni (29) is on the run after allegedly stealing the money from an SBV depot at the Mall of Africa more than seven months ago.

Mlangeni, who worked at one of the biggest cash-in-transit companies in the country, was reportedly seen on CCTV footage cutting open a money bag with a pair of scissors and then transferring wads of cash into a trolley.

Then she apparently walked out of SBV's basement cash depot at the mall and hasn't been seen since.

While the matter was under investigation for some time now, authorities only recently obtained a warrant of arrest. They were keeping tabs on her family to check whether their lifestyles had changed, but there was nothing untoward.

It appeared Mlangeni knew exactly how to bypass being searched and simply left the mall with the R4 million in cash.

While it may have appeared to be a brazen way of stealing money, it was apparently not the only case reported in the country, with at least 35 other similar incidents in just the past year.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA