Please be patient, it will take time to fix Eskom - De Ruyter
Andre de Ruyter has told parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts there’s still a long way to go to fix the struggling power utility.
CAPE TOWN - Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has called for patience from South Africans.
De Ruyter on Tuesday told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts there was still a long way to go to fix the struggling power utility.
It’s De Ruyter’s first appearance before Parliament since stepping into the position last month.
Eskom appeared before Parliament’s finance watchdog to give an update following an oversight visit by the committee last year.
At the time, members of Parliament raised serious concerns about delays and construction cost overruns at the Medupi and Kusile power plants.
De Ruyter said his team was on top of things, but it would take time to fix Eskom.
He said the utility had identified the procurement of goods and services as one area where the company could save money by reviewing a number of contracts.
He added that Eskom was also ramping up its maintenance, which would result in load shedding over the next 18 months.
More in Business
-
Kganyago: Impact of coronavirus on SA economy hard to predict
-
Mr X says Mhlathuze Water paid millions to companies for no work
-
Ramaphosa calls for extraordinary action to jump-start SA economy
-
Eskom won't compromise on maintenance in the future, De Ruyter tells Scopa
-
Cape Town ready to start creating its own power supply grid
-
Cosatu slams Mboweni for proposing referendum on bailing out SOEs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.