Please be patient, it will take time to fix Eskom - De Ruyter

Andre de Ruyter has told parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts there’s still a long way to go to fix the struggling power utility.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has called for patience from South Africans.

De Ruyter on Tuesday told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts there was still a long way to go to fix the struggling power utility.

It’s De Ruyter’s first appearance before Parliament since stepping into the position last month.

Eskom appeared before Parliament’s finance watchdog to give an update following an oversight visit by the committee last year.

At the time, members of Parliament raised serious concerns about delays and construction cost overruns at the Medupi and Kusile power plants.

De Ruyter said his team was on top of things, but it would take time to fix Eskom.

He said the utility had identified the procurement of goods and services as one area where the company could save money by reviewing a number of contracts.

He added that Eskom was also ramping up its maintenance, which would result in load shedding over the next 18 months.