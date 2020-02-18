Outpouring of support for murdered Clodine Nuys at suspect's court case
Russel Ayford is accused of murdering 22-year-old Clodine Nuys in Jonkersberg near Great Brak River last week.
CAPE TOWN - There has been an outpouring of support at a case looking into the murder of a librarian in the Southern Cape on Tuesday.
Russel Ayford is accused of murdering 22-year-old Clodine Nuys in Jonkersberg near Great Brak River last week.
She was reported missing after she failed to return home from work. Her body was found behind a crèche with her hands and feet bound.
Residents attended court in their numbers. It was, however, a brief appearance for Ayford who has been remanded in custody. He went on the run after Nuys's body was found a week ago.
The case has been postponed until 25 February for a formal bail application.
More in Local
-
Castle Lite Unlocks early bird tickets starting at just R50
-
We'll work hard to preserve Joseph Shabalala's legacy - Zikalala
-
Myeni 'responsible' for failed R1.5 billion deal with Emirates
-
Here’s what the labour law changes will mean for you from 1 March
-
DUMA GQUBULE: Cosatu’s plan to get Eskom out of debt
-
'Are you abusing your wife?' ANC MP asks Malema in Parly
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.