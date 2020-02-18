View all in Latest
Outpouring of support for murdered Clodine Nuys at suspect's court case

Russel Ayford is accused of murdering 22-year-old Clodine Nuys in Jonkersberg near Great Brak River last week.

Clodine Nuys. Picture: Facebook
Clodine Nuys. Picture: Facebook
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - There has been an outpouring of support at a case looking into the murder of a librarian in the Southern Cape on Tuesday.

Russel Ayford is accused of murdering 22-year-old Clodine Nuys in Jonkersberg near Great Brak River last week.

She was reported missing after she failed to return home from work. Her body was found behind a crèche with her hands and feet bound.

Residents attended court in their numbers. It was, however, a brief appearance for Ayford who has been remanded in custody. He went on the run after Nuys's body was found a week ago.

The case has been postponed until 25 February for a formal bail application.

Timeline

