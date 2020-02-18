Outa taking Mkhwebane to court
On Tuesday, Outa said it wanted to be granted access to documents used by Mkhwebane in her report, which cleared David Mabuza of procurement irregularities while he was premier of Mpumalanga.
JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is taking Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to court.
In May last year, Mkhwebane found allegations that Mabuza irregularly bought three luxury vehicles for personal use were not substantiated.
The report found the translation to be wrong but absolved Mabuza.
Outa's Stefanie Fick said: "She refused us access to the information... So we, unfortunately, have to take the office to court in order to force them, hopefully, to give us the information."
