NMB EFF councillor stepped down over rape allegations - party

The councillor reportedly handed himself over to police on Monday and informed his party that he would be resigning until he could clear his name.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said that it welcomed the decision by one of its councillors in Nelson Mandela Bay to step down from his position after being accused of rape.

The councillor was arrested in connection with the rape of a 22-year-old student from the Nelson Mandela University.

The Herald reported that the councillor had been suspended.

The EFF's Vuyani Pambo spoke to Eyewitness News and said that they welcomed the councillor's decision.

"We think that it's commendable. We think that it is exactly what leadership does and he has to go and clear his name and fully comply with the law. This is exemplary for all us men that we should comply with the law and also to take the allegations seriously."