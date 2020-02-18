NMB EFF councillor stepped down over rape allegations - party
The councillor reportedly handed himself over to police on Monday and informed his party that he would be resigning until he could clear his name.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said that it welcomed the decision by one of its councillors in Nelson Mandela Bay to step down from his position after being accused of rape.
The councillor was arrested in connection with the rape of a 22-year-old student from the Nelson Mandela University.
He reportedly handed himself over to police on Monday and informed his party that he would be resigning until he could clear his name. The Herald reported that the councillor had been suspended.
The EFF's Vuyani Pambo spoke to Eyewitness News and said that they welcomed the councillor's decision.
"We think that it's commendable. We think that it is exactly what leadership does and he has to go and clear his name and fully comply with the law. This is exemplary for all us men that we should comply with the law and also to take the allegations seriously."
More in Politics
-
CARTOON: Political Point Scoring
-
'He thinks he's in charge': Lamola lashes 'power-hungry' Malema in Sona debate
-
Mamabolo refuses to apologise to Malema family over physical abuse claims
-
Geoff Makhubo: Joburg on brink of collapse because of Herman Mashaba
-
ANC yet to act against MPs who use GBV for political gain
-
WATCH LIVE: Sona debate continues
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.