Myeni 'responsible' for failed R1.5 billion deal with Emirates
The High Court in Pretoria heard the case brought against Dudu Myeni by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the South African Pilots Association.
JOHANNESBURG - A witness in the delinquency case of former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni, said she was responsible for the failed multimillion-rand profit guarantee deal with Emirates in 2015.
The High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday heard the case brought against Myeni by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the South African Pilots Association.
They want Myeni to be declared a delinquent director, accusing her of mismanagement, among other things during her six-year tenure.
More witnesses have been blaming Dudu Myeni for their financial losses at the troubled SAA.
Former SAA Chief Financial Officer Wolf Meyer testified that Myeni was responsible for the failed R1.5 billion profit-guarantee deal with Emirates that the airline should have signed.
Myeni claimed that the instruction not to sign the deal came from former President Jacob Zuma.
Meyer said he could not be held liable.
“I don’t accept any responsibility for board discussions and unofficial board decisions.”
Outa will now call an expert on co-operative governance Carl Stein.
