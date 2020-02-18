Mr X says Mhlathuze Water paid millions to companies for no work

Mr X said he would then get instructions from former programme manager Mboniseni Majola on who to forward the money to.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission on Monday heard how Richards Bay's Mhlathuze Water used a conduit company to make payments of millions of rand to companies and individuals who hadn't done any work.

An unidentified witness, known only as Mr X, is appearing at the commission where he has so far spoken about more than R3 million that was paid into the account of his company Isibonelo before he had done any work.

“The description of work there is the refurbishment of office lift, was Isibonelo involved in doing work in refurbishing an office lift with that company at any point?”

Mr X said: “No.”

