MPs set to pick apart Ramaphosa's Sona in debate

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
Go

MPs set to pick apart Ramaphosa's Sona in debate

Joint sittings of the two houses of Parliament, the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces (NCOP), will debate the State of the Nation Address delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday last week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering the State of the Nation Address on 13 February 2020. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering the State of the Nation Address on 13 February 2020. Picture: GCIS
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament (MPs) will pick apart President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address when they gather in the National Assembly chamber on Tuesday afternoon.

Joint sittings of the two houses of Parliament, the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces (NCOP), will debate the State of the Nation Address delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday last week.

*IN FULL: President Ramaphosa’s 2020 Sona

Following the State of the Nation Address, members of Parliament will now be provided with an opportunity to debate the address over two days at a joint sitting of both Houses.

This will take place today and on Wednesday.

During the debate, members of the opposition will want to know in greater detail how the president plans to address issues like Eskom and other SOEs, as well as public finances.

Following his speech, opposition MPs called for less talk and more action from the president and they can be expected to spend a great deal of time on SOEs, which are impacting on the country's economy.

As expected, members of the governing party will offer more words of encouragement to the president and point out the positives from the speech, as well as support his plans to grow the economy.

The two-day debate will culminate with a response from the president on Thursday, where he will respond to the points raised during the debate.

WATCH: What you need to know about President Ramaphosa's Sona 2020

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA