MPs set to pick apart Ramaphosa's Sona in debate

Joint sittings of the two houses of Parliament, the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces (NCOP), will debate the State of the Nation Address delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday last week.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament (MPs) will pick apart President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address when they gather in the National Assembly chamber on Tuesday afternoon.

Following the State of the Nation Address, members of Parliament will now be provided with an opportunity to debate the address over two days at a joint sitting of both Houses.

This will take place today and on Wednesday.

During the debate, members of the opposition will want to know in greater detail how the president plans to address issues like Eskom and other SOEs, as well as public finances.

Following his speech, opposition MPs called for less talk and more action from the president and they can be expected to spend a great deal of time on SOEs, which are impacting on the country's economy.

As expected, members of the governing party will offer more words of encouragement to the president and point out the positives from the speech, as well as support his plans to grow the economy.

The two-day debate will culminate with a response from the president on Thursday, where he will respond to the points raised during the debate.

