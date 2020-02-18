Man accused of kidnapping Tazne van Wyk (8) arrested in EC
Local
But Tazne van Wyk has still not been found.
CAPE TOWN - A man accused of kidnapping an 8-year-old Elsies River girl has been arrested in the Eastern Cape.
Police have been searching for Moehydien Pangaker for almost two weeks.
He is accused of abducting Tazne van Wyk.
Cradock police arrested Moehydien Pangaker on Monday night.
The child was last seen leaving her family home in Elsies River on 7 February to go to a nearby shop.
Pangaker was out on parole when she disappeared.
The Western Cape Community Safety Department has offered R10,000 for any information which could help authorities.
