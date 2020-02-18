View all in Latest
Lesufi: Forensic report into Enock Mpianzi’s death shocking

The Gauteng Education Department received the report over the weekend and shared it with the 13-year-old boy’s family.

FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Monday gave an assurance that the forensic report into Enock Mpianzi’s death would be made public soon, and he confirmed that the findings of the report were shocking.

The department received the report over the weekend and shared it with the 13-year-old boy’s family.

The Parktown Boys' High School pupil drowned at a grade 8 orientation camp in the North West last month. The school’s headmaster Malcolm Williams was suspended in the wake of the tragedy.

WATCH: Principal and officials suspended

Lesufi said the report into Mpianzi’s death would be released this week in the presence of the Parktown Boys' High School community.

He said he had briefed Premier David Makhura and other affected families on the contents of the report.

A preliminary investigation found the Johannesburg school failed to get approval from the district when taking the grade 8 pupils on the camp.

WATCH: Enock Mpianzi memorial

Timeline

