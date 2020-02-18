Lesufi: Forensic report into Enock Mpianzi’s death shocking
The Gauteng Education Department received the report over the weekend and shared it with the 13-year-old boy’s family.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Monday gave an assurance that the forensic report into Enock Mpianzi’s death would be made public soon, and he confirmed that the findings of the report were shocking.
The department received the report over the weekend and shared it with the 13-year-old boy’s family.
The Parktown Boys' High School pupil drowned at a grade 8 orientation camp in the North West last month. The school’s headmaster Malcolm Williams was suspended in the wake of the tragedy.
WATCH: Principal and officials suspended
Lesufi said the report into Mpianzi’s death would be released this week in the presence of the Parktown Boys' High School community.
He said he had briefed Premier David Makhura and other affected families on the contents of the report.
A preliminary investigation found the Johannesburg school failed to get approval from the district when taking the grade 8 pupils on the camp.
WATCH: Enock Mpianzi memorial
More in Local
-
SA's economic growth stuck in low gear - Moody's
-
DA lobbying parties in Tshwane to vote for Randall Williams as mayor
-
CARTOON: Nobel Oblige, FW!
-
MPs set to pick apart Ramaphosa's Sona in debate
-
Springboks bag Laureus Sports Team of the Year award
-
Rand falls as Moody's cuts growth forecast, stocks firm
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.