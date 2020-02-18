View all in Latest
'I'm out of here': Zille goes private on Twitter

Democratic Alliance federal council chairperson Helen Zille described Twitter as an evil platform that could find no effective way of filtering out fake accounts and dealing with hate speech.

Democratic Alliance Federal Council chair Helen Zille. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Democratic Alliance Federal Council chair Helen Zille. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
30 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Sober minded and rational.

That’s the kind of debate Democratic Alliance federal council chairperson Helen Zille wants on her Twitter account.

After years of Twitter storms, Zille seems to be wanting less controversy.

Even as Helen Zille closed down her Twitter account, she created a stir.

Thousands of her followers asked her to stay, while many others were relieved by her decision.

Her new Twitter account has very little activity compared to the old one, where she had more than one million followers.

The former Western Cape premier tweeted "good riddance to the haters, bots and sock-puppets. Go well if you mean well. I'm out of here," she added.

Zille described Twitter as an evil platform that could find no effective way of filtering out fake accounts and dealing with hate speech.

