Here’s what the labour law changes will mean for you from 1 March

Labour laws in South Africa have been amended to include changes to the national minimum wage as well as the issue of parental leave.

JOHANNESBURG – As of 1 March 2020, new labour laws will come into effect, some of which will be welcomed by parents to be, while others will only result in minor improvements for the lowest paid workers in the country.

While employers might not be pleased that they would be required to pay workers around 3.8% more an hour due to amendments to the National Minimum Wage Act of 2018, the impact on the pockets of workers would be minimal.

On 1 March, the national minimum wage will rise to R20.76 an hour, from R20 previously.

So, for a worker putting in a 45-hour week, or nine hours a day, this translates into an additional R34.20 a week – or roughly two extra loaves of bread.

The picture for farmworkers, domestic workers and those employed on an expanded public works programme is even less rosy, with them entitled to a minimum hourly wage of R18.68, R15.57 and R11.42 respectively.

PARENTAL LEAVE

On the positive side, amendments to the Basic Conditions of Employment Act of 1997 are set to benefit new parents.

In addition to maternity leave for mothers, new parental leave provisions will entitle an employee to at least 10 consecutive days of leave when their child is born or adoption is granted, rather than them having to take three days of family responsibility leave, which was normally given in these instances.

For those adopting a child below the age of two, parents are entitled to at least 10 weeks consecutive adoptive leave, or 10 consecutive days of parental leave once adoption is granted.