Gauteng Education MEC Lesufi emotionally drained by pupil deaths in province
In the latest tragedy on Monday, two pupils from Madibatlou Primary School in Olifantsfontein were killed in a taxi crash. It’s understood they were on their way to school at the time.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Monday said he was emotionally drained by the deaths of several children at provincial schools this academic year.
In the latest tragedy on Monday, two pupils from Madibatlou Primary School in Olifantsfontein were killed in a taxi crash. It’s understood they were on their way to school at the time.
Enock Mpianzi, Laticia Jansen, and Kelebogile Molopyane were some of the names of pupils who died thus far this year.
Lesufi had visited several schools since the start of the academic year to deal with the deaths of children.
He said this was painful.
“We’ve been going through this bad spell for quite some time… it’s just painful [but] we soldier on,” he said.
The department’s psychosocial services were also hard at work at affected schools.
