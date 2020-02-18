Eskom won't compromise on maintenance in the future, De Ruyter tells Scopa

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that maintenance would increase the likelihood of load shedding over the next 18 months but it would ensure a reliable and sustainable power fleet going forward.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) that the utility would not compromise on maintenance in the future.

De Ruyter on Tuesday made his first appearance before Scopa.

Meanwhile, Eskom said it was not planning to implement load shedding today but the utility has warned the situation could change with little notice.