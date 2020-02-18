Eskom's De Ruyter set to make first appearance before Scopa
The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) will receive an update from Eskom on recommendations it made following an oversight visit to the parastatal last year.
CAPE TOWN - The country's struggling power utility will be back in Parliament on Tuesday morning to brief the National Assembly's public finance watchdog Scopa.
The briefing follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address pronouncement last week that load shedding would continue for the foreseeable future.
The Standing Committee on Public Accounts last year placed Eskom on its priority watch list following an oversight visit to the power utility.
Members of the committee had found the construction of Eskom's multi-billion rand Medupi power station was fraught with poor planning from the day construction started.
The committee then took a decision to keep a close eye on the power utility.
Now new Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter will most likely make his first appearance before the committee where he can expect a number of questions about the power utility's operations and continued load shedding.
Points raised by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address about independent power producers and how municipalities can now buy electricity from them instead of Eskom are also expected to be discussed further by MPs in the presence of Eskom executives.
