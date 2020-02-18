EFF councillor accused of raping NMU student suspended – report
The councillor was a member of the party’s central command team, but his membership was revoked in wake of this allegation and until he could clear his name.
JOHANNESBURG – An Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillor in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality has been suspended after appearing in court on a rape charge.
He's accused of raping a 22-year-old student from the Nelson Mandela University (NMU). According to The Herald, he handed himself over to police on Monday.
The EFF said this case was being taken seriously and it wanted the courts to deal with the matter independently.
