EFF councillor accused of raping NMU student suspended – report

The councillor was a member of the party’s central command team, but his membership was revoked in wake of this allegation and until he could clear his name.

EFF Flags. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
EFF Flags. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – An Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillor in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality has been suspended after appearing in court on a rape charge.

The councillor was a member of the EFF’s central command team, but his membership was revoked in wake of this allegation and until he can clear his name.

He's accused of raping a 22-year-old student from the Nelson Mandela University (NMU). According to The Herald, he handed himself over to police on Monday.

The EFF said this case was being taken seriously and it wanted the courts to deal with the matter independently.

Timeline

More in Politics

