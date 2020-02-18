Dali Mpofu: Campaign to strip FW de Klerk of Nobel prize still ongoing

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to De Klerk and late former President Nelson Mandela in 1993 for their efforts in bringing about a democratic South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Dali Mpofu on Tuesday said a campaign to petition the Nobel Foundation to strip former apartheid President FW de Klerk of his peace price is in motion.

Mpofu explained that De Klerk’s recent denial that apartheid was a crime against humanity contradicted the values that the much-coveted Nobel Peace Prize represented.

“The same person cannot be the holder of the Nobel Peace Prize and propagate a violent system. We are saying, for example, if you have a holocaust denialist holding a Nobel Peace Prize, that’s a contradiction in terms. You also cannot have an apartheid denialist holding the Nobel Peace Prize,” he said.

There were various campaigns against De Klerk in the aftermath of the disturbing sentiments, which went against the United Nations’ determination of apartheid as a crime against humanity.

According to Mpofu, there were also calls for legal action to be instituted against him both locally and internationally.

On Monday, the Economic Freedom Fighters called for the prosecution of those who enforced the apartheid system whose devastating effects continued to haunt South Africa.