DA lobbying parties in Tshwane to vote for Randall Williams as mayor

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille announced Williams’ nomination on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Monday said it had started lobbying other parties in Tshwane to vote for its mayoral candidate Randall Williams. However, the African National Congress (ANC) said that it was not going to happen.

Williams was nominated as a candidate for executive mayor of the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality following Stevens Mokgalapa's resignation. DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille announced Williams’ nomination on Monday.



The party said Williams was a long-serving councillor who had served as a member of the mayoral committee for economic development and as chairperson of the municipal appeals tribunal.

DA Gauteng chairperson Mike Moriarty said the party was already lobbying other parties to vote for Williams.

“Hopefully sense will prevail and all of the shenanigans of the past are over,” Moriarty said.

But ANC regional chairperson Khosi Maepa said no such thing would happen.



“They started with Solly Msimanga he failed, they brought Mokgalapa he failed, they made Abel Tau acting mayor he failed – now they are bringing Randal Williams – all four failed within 42 months. This one must still be confirmed when council votes [and] the ANC doesn’t vote with the DA. So, we will not vote [for him],” he said.



The next council sitting where voting for the mayor is expected to happen will be in two weeks.