Child abuse case against Carletonville crèche teacher back in court
Nellie Senwametsi was caught on camera abusing the children at the crèche where she worked. The video went viral in April last year.
JOHANNESBURG - The case against a Carletonville crèche caregiver will be back in court on Tuesday after she was captured on video assaulting three young children.
Nellie Senwametsi was caught on camera abusing the children at the crèche where she worked. The video went viral in April last year.
Despite the graphic video evidence, there were several court postponements.
Women & Men Against Child Abuse spokesperson Ngaa Murombedzi said they wanted answers.
“It has appeared that between the SAPS and the National Prosecuting Authority there has been a miscommunication to request extra statements so that the docket can be finalised and the case can proceed to court. To date, we have had mothers that have come to us for almost 11 months and their statements have not been taken and they don’t know why,” Murombedzi said.
More in Local
-
Missing Tazne van Wyk's body found in Worcester
-
Protesting Uber, Bolt drivers want dept's intervention over pay, safety issues
-
CARTOON: Political Point Scoring
-
USA's Pompeo: SA’s land reform policy would be disastrous for economy, people
-
Dark days: Eskom confirms stage 2 power cuts to begin again
-
'He thinks he's in charge': Lamola lashes 'power-hungry' Malema in Sona debate
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.