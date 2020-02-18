Child abuse case against Carletonville crèche teacher back in court

Nellie Senwametsi was caught on camera abusing the children at the crèche where she worked. The video went viral in April last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against a Carletonville crèche caregiver will be back in court on Tuesday after she was captured on video assaulting three young children.

Despite the graphic video evidence, there were several court postponements.

Women & Men Against Child Abuse spokesperson Ngaa Murombedzi said they wanted answers.

“It has appeared that between the SAPS and the National Prosecuting Authority there has been a miscommunication to request extra statements so that the docket can be finalised and the case can proceed to court. To date, we have had mothers that have come to us for almost 11 months and their statements have not been taken and they don’t know why,” Murombedzi said.