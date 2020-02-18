Castle Lite Unlocks early bird tickets starting at just R50
Castle Lite Unlocks has over the years brought the likes of Kanye West, Timbaland, Chance the Rapper and Meek Mill to local shores.
JOHANNESBURG - Castle Lite Unlocks, one of South Africa's highlight hip-hop events, is launching their 2020 edition with a special huge early bird discount on tickets.
The tickets for this year will begin selling at R50 and will increase by an additional R50 every 30 minutes.
The only catch is fans will have to purchase these Early Bird tickets prior to finding out who this year’s headlining act will be.
All that the brand can reveal at this point is that the flamboyant multi-award-winning and record-breaking artist who yields a global fan base and reach will not only bring their unique flair to Mzansi, but they will also mark a big shift in the way Castle Lite has done things before.
Tickets go on sale on the Castle Lite website on Thursday, 20 February at 3 pm. The headline act will be revealed at 7:30 pm on the same day.
“Castle Lite Unlocks is in its 10th year now and has seen a decade of extraordinary musical talent, a celebration of a
culture, which has captivated the world and also brought African Hip-Hop to the fore. It is now time to step things up and take Unlocks to new heights,” said Castle Lite Brand Director, Silke Bucker, in a statement.
“And what better way to usher in the next decade for Unlocks than to give our consumers the opportunity to be the first to purchase tickets at an unprecedented price to the biggest Hip-Hop experience in Africa, headlined by their favourite international act.”
