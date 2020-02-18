Cape Town ready to start creating its own power supply grid
The city is conducting a study into overcoming energy poverty through ventures such as solar home systems, free basic electricity and improved access to gas.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has long fought a court battle with the national government and the energy regulator to avoid load shedding by sourcing its own electricity.
"Improving access to affordable electricity is a key deliverable that we are investigating… Whatever they [IPPs] might have available, we want to know that so that we can become self-sufficient so that we don't rely on Eskom so much and get rid of this load shedding nightmare," said Dan Plato, Cape Town's mayor.
The city is conducting a study into overcoming energy poverty through ventures such as solar home systems, free basic electricity and improved access to gas.
CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies interviewed Kadri Nassiep, Executive Director of Energy at the City of Cape Town.
"There are loads of cautious optimism… A lot of work has been done already.
"It’s ok to purchase solar panels [for your home] … and then to feed back the surplus energy into the grid and have your bill reduced… The idea is to introduce financing options to allow homeowners to purchase these products over a much longer period… the purchase is linked to the property. If you sell, the debt remains with the house. The idea is to buy as much rooftop generation as you can afford and you’ll feed the surplus back into the city’s network…"
Listen to the audio below for more.
More in Business
-
Cosatu slams Mboweni for proposing referendum on bailing out SOEs
-
HSBC announces 35,000 job cuts and radical overhaul as profits slide
-
Eskom's De Ruyter set to make first appearance before Scopa
-
Power grid still vulnerable but no load shedding expected, says Eskom
-
SA's economic growth stuck in low gear - Moody's
-
China virus threatens global antibiotics supply: European business group
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.