'Are you abusing your wife?' ANC MP asks Malema in Parly
Julius Malema was in full flight when he agreed to answer a question from ANC MP Boy Mamabolo.
CAPE TOWN - There’s been more uproar in Parliament on Tuesday, with African National Congress (ANC) members challenging Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema to answer the question of whether he has ever abused his wife Mantwa Matlala-Malema.
Sparks and insults flew after the EFF leader took his turn at the podium to debate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona).
On the night of Sona, Malema led his EFF members out of the chamber after delaying the start of the speech by about 90 minutes.
Malema was in full flight when he agreed to answer a question from ANC MP Boy Mamabolo.
"If the matter is true, are you going to apologise? If you are not going to apologise, then you must be held responsible. So now, the question to you is that, are you abusing your wife?" Mamabolo said.
Instead of replying, Malema continued reading his speech, taunting ANC MPs, who insisted he first answer the question.
"No one is going to tell me what to do at what time. I'm in charge. That's why these fools are running around," Malema said.
National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo battled to maintain order. Then Malema told the House he denied ever laying a hand on his wife – but had received information that President Ramaphosa had beaten his late wife, Nomazizi, who was his first wife.
Malema did not withdraw his comments and was ordered to leave the house, which he did, followed by the rest of his caucus.
