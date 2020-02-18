Actions speak louder than words, ANC tells De Klerk
The governing party was responding to a statement issued by the foundation on Monday, which withdrew the earlier remarks and apologised for the impact.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) on Tuesday said while it noted the retraction and apology by the FW de Klerk Foundation over comments that apartheid was not a crime against humanity, it was sincerity would be tested by the former apartheid president’s deeds.
Caught with an egg of its face because of contradictory statements and after the Economic Freedom Fighters staged a protest against De Klerk in Parliament last week, the ANC said it had stopped short of welcoming his apology.
Spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party noted the De Klerk Foundation’s actions after the offensive utterances relating to apartheid.
However, he said this time around, it would take more than just words.
“All peace-loving South Africans are expected at all times to acknowledge that coming from our deeply divided past and having invested so much in healing the wounds of that past, any unfortunate and inconsiderate utterances against the united spirit of our people is unhealthy.”
The ANC also said it expected the country’s elders and statesmen to carry the moral duty of uniting and reconciling South Africa.
