Zille says bye to 'haters & bots' on old Twitter account, opens private one

Helen Zille took to her account to announce she would be closing it after the "grotesque treatment" of her granddaughter on the weekend.

FILE: Helen Zille. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
FILE: Helen Zille. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - After years of stirring controversy, being embroiled in public twars and sparking fierce debates, Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille is saying goodbye to her current Twitter account.

Zille took to her account on Monday to announce she would be closing it after the "grotesque treatment" of her granddaughter over the weekend.

She shared an image of her toddler grandchild making a meal during load shedding, which some people poked fun at.

She said her new Twitter account would be open to "people interested in rational debate only" - specifically people she either knows personally or through past Twitter interactions.

