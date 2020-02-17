Western Cape to appoint Children's Commissioner soon

The provincial legislature received 59 nominations from the public for the position and 15 candidates were shortlisted for the job.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape will soon have a Children's Commissioner.

The provincial legislature received 59 nominations from the public for the position and 15 candidates were shortlisted for the job. The list included local community leaders and professionals in both the legal and civil sectors.

The selection of a Children's Commissioner in the Western Cape was expected to be completed by the end of this week.

Interviews will be conducted over the course of three days by members of the Standing Committee on Social Development.

The Western Cape will be the first province in the country to enact its Western Cape Commissioner for Children Act, which is a crucial step in prioritising children's safety and well-being in the province.

The role of the Children's Commissioner will be to monitor, research, investigate, lobby and report on minors and their best interests.