UPDATE: Biker, two pupils killed in Olifantsfontein taxi crash
It's understood a taxi carrying 21 pupils crashed into a motorbike on Old Pretoria Road in Midrand.
JOHANNESBURG - Emergency services have cordoned off the scene around Monday morning's deadly crash in Olifantsfontein that claimed the lives of three people, including two schoolchildren.
It's understood a taxi carrying 21 pupils crashed into a motorbike on Old Pretoria Road in Midrand.
Ekurhuleni Emergency Services said that the children were en route to school from Tembisa when the collision happened.
Spokesperson William Tladi: "The minibus taxi was ferrying children from Tembisa to a primary school crashed into a motorbike and in that crash, unfortunately, the biker lost his life and two primary school pupils lost their lives as well."
More in Local
-
FW de Klerk's Nobel Peace Prize can't be revoked. Here's why
-
Taxi violence inquiry to hear about fighting over routes
-
De Lille: No forced removals in SA ever again
-
UKZN management, staff, SRC at odds over resumption of classes
-
Man accused of killing LGBTQI activist Lindokuhle Cele to apply for bail
-
Western Cape to appoint Children's Commissioner soon
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.