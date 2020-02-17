View all in Latest
UPDATE: Biker, two pupils killed in Olifantsfontein taxi crash

It's understood a taxi carrying 21 pupils crashed into a motorbike on Old Pretoria Road in Midrand.

The scene of the accident on Old Pretoria Road in Midrand on 17 February 2020. Picture: Gauteng Education Department
The scene of the accident on Old Pretoria Road in Midrand on 17 February 2020. Picture: Gauteng Education Department
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Emergency services have cordoned off the scene around Monday morning's deadly crash in Olifantsfontein that claimed the lives of three people, including two schoolchildren.

It's understood a taxi carrying 21 pupils crashed into a motorbike on Old Pretoria Road in Midrand.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services said that the children were en route to school from Tembisa when the collision happened.

Spokesperson William Tladi: "The minibus taxi was ferrying children from Tembisa to a primary school crashed into a motorbike and in that crash, unfortunately, the biker lost his life and two primary school pupils lost their lives as well."

