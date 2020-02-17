UKZN staff vow to bring university to stand still
Classes were meant to resume today, but students and staff were a no-show at lecture halls.
DURBAN - Staff at the University of KwaZulu-Natal have on Monday vowed to bring the institution to a stand still until their demands are met.
UKZN staff union representative Mandla Mdhluli said their grievances included salary disputes, unequal distribution of work and safety during violent protests.
Mdhluli said they have tried to talk to the university for a year, but their requests have been ignored.
Classes were meant to resume on Monday, but students and staff were a no-show at lecture halls.
Students said they have deadlocked with university management over the contentious issue of historical debt, while staff members said the university management failed to listen to their concerns.
"The university tried to silence us rather than responding to the demands, they issued a notice of 'no work, no pay'. It's actually a bit intriguing for us. They take too long to make decisions, but they were quick to throw the decision," Mdhluli said.
Other universities that have recorded crippling protests in the province include the Durban University of Technology and the Mangosuthu University of Technology, which has stopped classes indefinitely.
