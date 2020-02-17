UKZN management, staff, SRC at odds over resumption of classes
In a statement, UKZN registrar Dr K Cleland said that negotiations between the SRC and management would resume, along with the 2020 academic programme. However, students and staff said they would not let that happen.
DURBAN - Management at the University of KwaZulu-Natal said that a decision had been reached that would allow classes to resume.
However, students and staff said they would not let that happen.
Staff at the embattled institution have threatened to bring the university to a standstill over several issues, including salary and retirement benefit disputes.
Students said that the burning issue of historic debt had not yet been resolved.
In a statement, UKZN registrar Dr K Cleland said that negotiations between the SRC and management would resume, along with the 2020 academic programme.
However, the SRC's Sifiso Simelane said that management and the SRC had deadlocked.
He said classes may only resume next Monday as the SRC hoped to take its case to the university council this week.
The SRC wanted all students to be cleared for registration regardless of their historic debt.
Meanwhile, staff have threatened to go on strike.
Staff union representative Gill Manion said that despite trying to negotiate with university management for over a year, their demands had been ignored.
More in Local
-
FW de Klerk's Nobel Peace Prize can't be revoked. Here's why
-
Taxi violence inquiry to hear about fighting over routes
-
De Lille: No forced removals in SA ever again
-
Man accused of killing LGBTQI activist Lindokuhle Cele to apply for bail
-
Western Cape to appoint Children's Commissioner soon
-
Mandela & De Klerk foundations to meet over apartheid remarks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.