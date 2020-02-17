UKZN management, staff, SRC at odds over resumption of classes

In a statement, UKZN registrar Dr K Cleland said that negotiations between the SRC and management would resume, along with the 2020 academic programme. However, students and staff said they would not let that happen.

DURBAN - Management at the University of KwaZulu-Natal said that a decision had been reached that would allow classes to resume.

However, students and staff said they would not let that happen.

Staff at the embattled institution have threatened to bring the university to a standstill over several issues, including salary and retirement benefit disputes.

Students said that the burning issue of historic debt had not yet been resolved.

In a statement, UKZN registrar Dr K Cleland said that negotiations between the SRC and management would resume, along with the 2020 academic programme.

However, the SRC's Sifiso Simelane said that management and the SRC had deadlocked.

He said classes may only resume next Monday as the SRC hoped to take its case to the university council this week.

The SRC wanted all students to be cleared for registration regardless of their historic debt.

Meanwhile, staff have threatened to go on strike.

Staff union representative Gill Manion said that despite trying to negotiate with university management for over a year, their demands had been ignored.