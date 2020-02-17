Tutu Foundation to De Klerk: Withdraw statement on apartheid
The former statesman’s foundation last week endorsed his view that apartheid could not be seen as a crime against humanity.
CAPE TOWN - The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation on Sunday joined calls for former President FW de Klerk’s apartheid statement to be withdrawn.
The former statesman’s foundation last week endorsed his view that apartheid could not be seen as a crime against humanity. This after an interview with the SABC in which De Klerk apologised for apartheid, but said he does not believe it can be labelled a crime.
WATCH: FW de Klerk’s SABC interview
The FW de Klerk Foundation said the former president had repeatedly acknowledged the grave injustices committed under apartheid and had sincerely apologised on a number of occasions.
• Zindzi Mandela hits out at De Klerk 'justification' for apartheid
Joining the calls for the statement to be withdrawn, the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said in the 26th year of South Africa’s democracy, it was irresponsible for De Klerk’s foundation to debate the degree of awfulness of apartheid.
The Tutu Foundation wanted the statement withdrawn, saying it reversed the gains made since the abolishment of apartheid.
It further highlighted that those who suffered most under apartheid continued to suffer today.
“SA is on an economic precipice. It is beset by radical poverty and inequity. Those who suffered most under apartheid continue to suffer most today. It is incumbent on leaders and former leaders of the white community, in particular, to demonstrate the courage, magnanimity and compassion necessary to contribute to societal healing ...
“The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation agrees with the SA Council of Churches that the FW De Klerk Foundation should withdraw its statement,” the foundation said through the statement.
More in Politics
-
Desmond & Leah Tutu Foundation slam de Klerk after apartheid utterances
-
Mkhwebane not surprised mismanagement allegations against her
-
‘We want service delivery in that City’, says Makhura about troubled Tshwane
-
ANC slams FW de Klerk Foundation over ‘ill-advised’ statement on apartheid
-
Hands off Judge Pillay for issuing warrant of arrest for Zuma, Judiciary says
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The EFF, from bold to boring
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.